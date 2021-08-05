Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,290. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

