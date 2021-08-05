Innergex Renewable Energy’s (INE) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.93.

Shares of INE opened at C$20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

