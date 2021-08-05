Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,221.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IOSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

