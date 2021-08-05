Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.46%.
NASDAQ IOSP opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,221.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.