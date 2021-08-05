Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.30

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.30 and last traded at $219.45, with a volume of 3871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.89.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

