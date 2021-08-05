Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) vs. Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Head-To-Head Contrast

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Inpex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inpex and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $7.27 billion 1.40 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.58 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inpex and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harbour Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex -13.74% 2.74% 1.78% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inpex beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

