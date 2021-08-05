Insider Buying: Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director John Ernest Nosenzo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,152.50.

Shares of Spectral Medical stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.