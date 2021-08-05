Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $37,966,736.64 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,720.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,571.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

