Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $113.33 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chase during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

