Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $113.33 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.
About Chase
Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.
