Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells $133,700.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDE stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 18.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.