Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Sells 30,748 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

