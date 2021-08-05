Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells 655 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IES by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IES by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

