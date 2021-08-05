Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells $3,020,921.96 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MA opened at $368.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.27. The company has a market cap of $364.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

