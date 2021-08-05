Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $70.08 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Matson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

