Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $284.94 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.19.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

