Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 12,514 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. 59,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,580. The firm has a market cap of $676.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

