Insider Selling: Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) Insider Sells 760,000 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR) insider Sir Michael Rake sold 760,000 shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of LON PGR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 27,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The company has a market capitalization of £153.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,273.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.86. Phoenix Global Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

