Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 4,890 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

