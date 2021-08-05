Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Sells $2,447,064.96 in Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.