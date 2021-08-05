Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $1,244,610.56 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

