Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 8,420 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $50,786,633.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $951,976.20.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 93,346 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.