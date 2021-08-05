Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.43. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.