INT Trading Up 51.2% This Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. INT has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $1.87 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.67 or 0.00904140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096139 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

