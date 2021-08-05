Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

