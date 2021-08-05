Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $33.91 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.