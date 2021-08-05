Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 2,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

