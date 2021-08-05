Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 1,069 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $270.65. The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.