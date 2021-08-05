Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX stock opened at $275.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $170.24 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

