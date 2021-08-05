Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

BDX opened at $254.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.99.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

