InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 4,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37.

Get InterDigital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.