International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.81 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.76. 2,799,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.