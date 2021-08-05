International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.30. 5,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,501. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $151.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

