International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $412,455,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. 1,045,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,518. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $151.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

