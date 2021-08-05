International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Up to $18.98

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.98, but opened at $20.10. International Game Technology shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 11,507 shares traded.

IGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.