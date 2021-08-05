InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 22,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 9,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

