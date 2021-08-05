Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IKTSY. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

