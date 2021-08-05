Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.57 ($3.02).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.