Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,028.85

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,028.85 and last traded at $1,017.93, with a volume of 4188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $990.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $914.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total transaction of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

