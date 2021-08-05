Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 460,037 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 433,935 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 524,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 176,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

