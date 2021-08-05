Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 221,892 shares.The stock last traded at $20.18 and had previously closed at $20.19.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

