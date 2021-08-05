Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 18.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $369.67. 21,333,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,541,570. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

