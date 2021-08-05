Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Raised by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $224.33 and a 1 year high of $312.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.52.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.