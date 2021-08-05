Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $63.56.

