Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,434. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.