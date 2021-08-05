Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,029. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

