IPG Photonics Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

Shares of IPGP opened at $179.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.95.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,311. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.