IPG Photonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,425% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $179.87 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,311. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

