IPG Photonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,425% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $179.87 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.36.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,311. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
