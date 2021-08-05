IQeon (IQN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $724,797.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $724,797.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00005045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.00925452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00096867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043521 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

