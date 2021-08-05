Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus Sells 29,311 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRDM opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

