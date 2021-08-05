Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

ISBA stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

