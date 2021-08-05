iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CMBS stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52.

